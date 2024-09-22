Source: Man (23) up for kidnapping City Parking officers –Newsday Zimbabwe

He was ordered to drive to Harare City Council’s Central Stores.

A 23-YEAR-OLD Harare motorist was on Tuesday dragged before magistrate Patricia Kamwanda facing two counts of kidnapping City Parking officers and inciting public violence.

Gift Nyadzawo was remanded in custody to Wednesday for bail ruling.

Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu told the court that on September 12 this year, Nyadzawo was arrested by council officers for parking in a prohibited area.

He, however, allegedly diverted from the route and drove towards Mbare where he incited touts and vendors to assault the City Parking officials.

In an unrelated matter, a commuter omnibus driver appeared before the same court charged with culpable homicide.

Kelvin Mhasi (26) was remanded in custody to Wednesday for bail ruling since the State opposed bail citing the gravity of the charges he is facing.

Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu told the court that on September 12, along Fife Avenue in central Harare, Mhasi negligently drove a Toyota Hiace and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The court heard that the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and eventually died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.