Source: High Court to hear Valerio’s appeal –Newsday Zimbabwe

UZA leader Elisabeth Valerio

UNITED Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio’s appeal over the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s rejection of her nomination papers has been set for tomorrow at the High Court in Harare.

UZA spokesperson Elvis Dzvene said the opposition presidential aspirant would attend an appeal hearing in the Electoral Court Division of the High Court in the capital.

Valerio’s nomination papers were rejected after she failed to pay the required US$20 000 nomination fee within the stipulated time frame.

In her court challenge, Valerio argued that she provided proof of a bank transfer to Zec presiding officers, but her nomination papers were rejected.

Zec set the presidential nomination fee at US$20 000 or $138 million in local currency up from US$1 000 in 2018, while parliamentary nominees were required to pay US$1 000 up from US$50.

In a statement, Dzvene said they were confident the Electoral Court would rule in her favour.

“We are confident that the High Court will uphold the principles of justice and fairness that are essential for our political system and the participation of women in political leadership,’’ Dzvene said.

“She is the best candidate for the presidency and the only woman who can bring positive change to our nation.”

Valerio is one of the two women presidential candidates, including Lead president Linda Masararira, whose nomination papers were rejected.