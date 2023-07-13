Source: ZHRC records 438 rights violations –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZHRC director complaints handling and investigations and administrative justice, Kurai Makumbe

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) says it has received 438 cases of human rights violations this year alone with some related to politics.

ZHRC director complaints handling and investigations and administrative justice, Kurai Makumbe said the cases were recorded between January and June.

“This year, from January to June 2023, ZHRC received in total 438 cases, of which 61 are electoral related cases,” Makumbe said.

“The 61 cases can be classified into equality and non-discrimination, political rights, right to administrative justice, right to human dignity, right to food, freedom from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment and freedom of assembly and association.

“Investigations have also been conducted and these include Intimidation (threats of violence) for one to support one political party over another and power dynamics being played by those in authority to manipulate the voters for instance partisan food aid distribution.”

She said the partisan food distribution meant that only members aligned to the ruling party were benefiting.

“Sometimes those who purport to belong to or aligned to a certain political party do not even need to meet the criteria e.g. digging of holes as required under Pfumvudza/Intwasa,” she said.

“Violation of people’s rights to campaign freely and peacefully for a political party or cause and assaults for supporting opposition parties were received from Murewa, Mutoko and Gutu. Village heads were forced to act as Zanu PF cell leaders in their respective villages.”

Makumbe said reports indicate that there have been arrests of perpetrators of political violence.

Human rights watchdogs have since warned of increased politically-motivated violence cases in the run-up to the August 23 elections.

So far there have been allegations of intimidation of villagers in rural areas with Zanu PF activists cited as the culprits.

The ruling party has, however, dismissed the accusations as an attempt to tarnish its image.