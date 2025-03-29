‘Unsanctioned protests reckless, retrogressive’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF national secretary for war veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said the proposed protests were retrogressive.

Herald Reporters

THE war veterans’ leadership yesterday delivered a scathing attack of Monday’s unsanctioned protests, branding them a reckless and destabilising force that threatens to ignite violence.

They issued a stern warning to the instigators, demanding unity and resolute action against such “disruptive elements”, while the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR),bus operators and teachers expressed concern over the potential for economic disruption, citing historical precedent.

He made the remarks after launching the Matabeleland South Presidential War Veterans’ Fund, Borehole Drilling and Housing Scheme.

“I would like to unequivocally condemn the violence being instigated by detractors and those who seek to stall our nation’s development. Let us not entertain such individuals and should they persist with these ruthless tactics, their actions will be met with appropriate responses.

Transporters, retailers, teachers, miners, business owners and citizens also condemned the protests.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa urged everyone to carry out their normal daily activities and ignore calls by some “chameleon-like” characters threatening to cause chaos in the country.

As of last week, companies and associations had started sending messages to their members and employees, urging them to disregard the protest calls.

“We have totally nothing to do with that,” Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) secretary-general Goodwill Taderera told The Herald yesterday. “We are not a political party. We are law-abiding citizens. If we have our issues, we know where to go. We know that we discuss through the National Joint Negotiating Council.And if we have any issues, that’s where we direct them.”

He also stated that it would be business as usual for all teachers across the country.

“Monday is a working day so our teachers will be at work. We have no instructions to make our teachers not to go to work. They should just report for duty. It’s a normal day as far as we are concerned.”

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Dr Denford Mutashu also condemned the planned protests.

Dr Denford Mutashu

“The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers expresses deep concern over the planned protests scheduled for 31 March 2025.

“While we recognise the right to peaceful demonstration as enshrined in our Constitution, we have consistently seen that protests in Zimbabwe often result in unintended consequences, including disruptions to business operations, economic instability, and hardship for ordinary citizens.”

Dr Mutashu aslo described dialogue as the most effective way of solving differences, warning that demonstrations would result in looting.

“CZR believes that dialogue remains the most effective way to address national concerns. Zimbabwe’s economy thrives on stability, investor confidence, and a supportive business environment, all of which are undermined by unrest. While grievances may exist, we strongly encourage engagement between all stakeholders; Government, business, civil society, and concerned groups to find lasting and inclusive solutions,” Dr Mutashu said.

He said the retail and wholesale sector plays a critical role in Zimbabwe’s economy, ensuring the availability of essential goods and services while supporting thousands of jobs.

“Our priority is to maintain an environment where businesses can operate smoothly, securely, and without disruption. We urge all parties to consider the broader impact of protests especially on businesses that provide livelihoods for many Zimbabweans.

“The CZR calls upon organisers and participants of the planned 31 March 2025 protests to consider peaceful, lawful, and constructive avenues for addressing their concerns. We urge stakeholders to come together for dialogue, ensuring that the interests of all Zimbabweans especially workers, consumers, and businesses are protected and prioritised.”

Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation chairman Dr Samson Nhanhanga assured the people that there will be enough transport .

“For us bus operators, it’s a working day. Buses will be available at all pickup points in all cities and towns. Buses will also be available in most ranks to transport long distance passengers.

“We are assuring the people of enough transport to take them to their destinations.

“We, therefore, urge the ZRP to ensure all buses are given free passage as well as adequate security from any violent behaviour so as to facilitate continued free movement of people,” said Dr Nhanhanga

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation has issued a circular urging its members to focus on mining and avoid distractions.

“Please be advised that Monday 31 March 2025 is a normal working day. Let us all remain focused and committed to the gains of our independence by defending our sovereignty

Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (GHACO) chairman, Mr Ngoni Katsvairo said: “Our wish is for this environment to continue without any harassment to legal operators who are doing their bit to support Government policies of Zimbabwe is open business and leaving no one and no place behind.

Kadoma businessman, Cde Jamaya Muduvuri, said he had a meeting with his fellow businessmen and agreed to ignore naysayers.

Cde Jimayi Muduvuri

“We have just had a meeting and we have agreed that, as businessmen in Kadoma, we shall never be swayed. It shall be business as usual,” he said.

Informal traders also added their voice saying it will be business as usual and would never take part in activities that disturb business.

Chairperson of traders operating at Glen View Complex Mr Tawanda Utete said it will be business as usual at one of Harare’s biggest informal trading hub.

According to Mr Utete, there are more than 2 500 informal traders operating at Glen View Area 8 Complex.

“As traders at Glen View 8 Complex, we will never join such protests and it will be business as usual.

“There are many families that depend on proceeds from various businesses that are being undertaken at Glen View 8 Complex and we cannot allow such illegal activities to disturb the livelihoods of people,” he said.

Youth economic empowerment group Boys DzaMdhara also weighed in urging the public, especially youths, not to be lured by rogue individuals bent on derailing President Mnangagwa’s economic vision.

“Zimbabwe is a peace loving nation, whose focus is currently on nation building and nation building alone.

“We urge the public not to be lured into demonstrating by rogue individuals whose aim is to destabilise our peace, rob us of our time and focus towards nation building and growth of our nation.

“These are the same individuals that never lead from the front.

National Judicial Council of Vapositori added its voice in denouncing the perceived protests urging various church denominations to report any acts that violates public order.

“Please may you report any activity that contravenes the public order of your communities,” said National Judicial Council of Vapostori national director Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga.

“Any public misconduct, gang activities, hotspots of organised illegal demonstrations and stocking of prohibited weapons or petrol should be reported to the nearest police station.

“Our religious counter measures should be solidified with swift real-time observations, surveillance, protection and detection against the ungodly planned 31 March demonstration,” said Madzibaba Obey.

Meanwhile, ZRP has launched an investigation into a series of burning down of vehicles that occurred at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi early morning on Friday.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incidents took place yesterday between midnight and 4am.

He said the vehicles were set on fire using petrol while in motion.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received reports of petrol-instigated burning of moving vehicles at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on 28 March between midnight and 4 am.

“This was done by suspects who were driving the vehicles. They quickly jumped onto accompanying vehicles and drove away,” said Commissioner Nyathi.