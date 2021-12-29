Source: Kwekwe MDC-A councillor dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI

KWEKWE MDC Alliance ward 9 councillor Sheila Mutirwara has died.

Mutirwara passed away on Monday at Kwekwe General Hospital due to heart failure.

She has been battling a heart ailment since 2019.

Suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed her death.

“As the local government department and on behalf of MDC Alliance, we mourn with the Kwekwe district residents and the nation at large. As urban governance is becoming centre stage, such a loss is heartfelt,” Mafume said.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba also expressed condolences on behalf of the party.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this tragic time. She was one of our councillors in Kwekwe, very compatible with change and transformation. We are making arrangements as a party to attend the funeral in solidarity with the families,” Siziba said.

Mourners are gathered at her house in Amaveni, Kwekwe.

Mutirwara was a councillor during the inclusive government and this was her second term in office.