Source: MDC Alliance, Zanu PF clash | The Standard

BY NIZBERT MOYO

MDC Alliance is accusing Zanu PF of hijacking community projects initiated by the main opposition party members in partnership with locals and Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

The party’s Matabeleland South provincial chairman Solani Moyo told Sunday Southern Eye that MDC Alliance was involved in a number of developmental projects among them building of schools and clinics, but these were now allegedly being threatened by Zanu PF.

He said former MDC ward 16 councillor Ethel Nyamkuta started the Silozwe clinic project in conjunction with the local community and Zimbabweans living in the diasporas, but Zanu PF was now claiming credit for the initiative.

“After the completion of the project, the Zanu PF government commissioned the clinic last week after hijacking the initiative. Zanu PF did not contribute a single cent to the project,” Moyo said.

But Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo accused MDC Alliance of day dreaming.