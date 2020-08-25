Source: MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA/ PATRICIA SIBANDA

BINGA NORTH legislator and MDC Alliance Matabeleland North provincial chairman Prince Dubeko Sibanda was yesterday arrested for allegedly distributing face masks inscribed #ZanuPFMutGo.

Sibanda told Southern Eye that he was being accused of inciting public violence through the distribution of the face masks.

“I am attending an interview at CID Law and Order in Bulawayo. I had to drive 600km to explain myself why I gave two Pick n Pay employees face masks inscribed #ZanuPFMustGo,” Sibanda said.

“I had just walked out of TM Hyper when two of their employees who had seen me putting on a mask asked for similar masks. So I gave one to each of the two and then I left. The charges are spurious if they are going to be laid. I think it’s continuation of persecution of opposition members and leaders.”

Sibanda’s lawyer confirmed that the MP had been charged with inciting violence and he was set to appear in court.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said they were still investigating the matter before referring Southern Eye to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul

Nyathi.

“We are still looking into it but you will have to call Assistant Commissioner Nyathi,” Ncube said.

However, Nyathi said he had not yet received reports concerning the matter.

Sibanda’s arrest came after police in Harare arrested MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala on a similar charge.