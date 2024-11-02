Source: Nurse nabbed for forgery, theft –Newsday Zimbabwe

ROSE Mhakayakora (45), a nurse from Eastview Phase 9, Harare, was yesterday arraigned before the courts on allegations of fraud.

She is being accused of fraud after she allegedly forged documents to claim US$2 503 from the National Employment Council.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing three counts of fraud and one of theft.

In one of the counts, Mhakayakora forged a school fees statement for Great Zimbabwe University intending to defraud the complainant, the National Employment Council.

She allegedly submitted the forged document to the National Employment Council for the Medical and Allied industry.

The court heard that she then went on to claim an amount of US$2 503 from the complainant, which she said was for her son, Calvin Mhakayakora’s fees.

According to the State papers, Mhakayakora was found in possession of the forged documents, leading to her arrest.

The court heard that Great Zimbabwe University also wrote a letter to the complainant distancing the institution from the forged document.