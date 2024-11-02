Source: Masimba Holdings awarded $200K Mbare market rebuild without tender – #Asakhe – CITE

By Costa Nkomo

The Zimbabwean government, in partnership with the City of Harare, has awarded Masimba Holdings Limited a US$200,000 contract to construct a temporary site for the Mbare Traders Market without a formal tender process.

The original Mbare Traders Market was destroyed by fire last month, affecting over 4,500 traders and causing millions of dollars in losses.

The government responded swiftly, promising to support the traders and to develop a modern market infrastructure aimed at enhancing tax revenue from local commerce.

At a recent post-cabinet media briefing, the Local Government Minister described the fire as a “blessing in disguise,” creating an opportunity to build improved facilities.

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe handed over the temporary site to Masimba Holdings at a ceremony attended by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Charles Tavengwa, Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, and several city councillors.

When questioned about the selection process, Mayor Mafume confirmed that no tender process was followed, citing the urgency of the situation. “This was an emergency, declared a national disaster by cabinet, so there was no tendering. The focus was on quick, efficient execution to avoid delays,” Mafume explained.

Masimba Holdings Limited, formerly known as Murray and Roberts Limited, is a major Zimbabwean engineering and infrastructure firm serving the agriculture, commercial, and transport sectors, among others.

During the event, Minister Mutsvangwa faced backlash from traders after mentioning that approximately US$2 million circulates daily within the Mbare market.