Organisation helps returning Zimbabwe refugees get back on their feet

The International Organization for Migration is partnering with a farming foundation to train migrant returnees and rural communities to generate income.

Source: Organisation helps returning Zimbabwe refugees get back on their feet | eNCA

The International Organization for Migration is trying to help migrant returnees get back on their feet in Zimbabwe. Courtesy of #DStv403

HARARE – The coronavirus pandemic continue to wreak havoc on the global job market.

This has forced many Zimbabweans to return home.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is trying to help them get back on their feet

It’s partnering with a farming foundation to train migrant returnees and rural communities to generate income.

The IOM is also assisting Zimbabwe to provide PPE, sanitisers and water at all border posts regarded as high-risk areas for COVID-19.

The country currently has over 36,000 infections and over 1,500 deaths.

* eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports.

