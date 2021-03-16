Police, soldier in suspected smuggling ring

BY REX MPHISA
A soldier, a policeman and a security guard have been arrested on allegations of illegally releasing a haulage truck that had been held for physical examinations of its cargo.

The trio in connivance with some shipping agent is said to have forcibly misrepresented that the truck had been lawfully cleared for release and moved it from authorised premises.

The soldier and policeman are part of the newly deployed security personnel for an operation against smuggling and illegal cross-border movement.

