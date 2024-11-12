Source: Police accused of covering up murder in mining incident – #Asakhe – CITE

Lawyers in Bulawayo are demanding justice for a murder case at Wolly Dog Mine, allegedly committed by illegal miners.

In a formal complaint submitted to Dr. Wkilef Makamache, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, lawyers from Dube Law Practitioners claim that the police have been slow in investigating the case.

The complaint, which was also addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk, and the Bulawayo Provincial Mining Director, details that the murder took place on or around October 22, 2024.

The letter states: “We represent Wolly Dog Mine Special Grant 7980. On or around October 22, 2024, an unidentified individual was murdered by illegal miners at Marvel Substation. These miners were reportedly operating with the consent of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers at Queenspark Police Station.”

The letter goes on to describe how the body of the victim was moved by Officer-in-Charge Khumalo, together with the Dispol Suburban officers, after the brutal killing. The corpse was allegedly transferred to pits located at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Coghlan Avenue, and dumped in a black car.

The law firm further claims that the body was buried in Zhombe Rural Lands without any formal investigation or inquest.

“Our client, Mr. D. Siziba, reported the incident to Officer-in-Charge Queenspark, Mr. Matsunge, and also to Mutilimanje, the Deputy Mining Director for Bulawayo, and Explosive Inspector Mr. Nyoni,” the letter continues.

Despite the reports, the lawyers allege that Officer-in-Charge Matsunge, along with Khumalo and Dispol Suburban, conspired to cover up the murder, as they are the primary beneficiaries of illegal mining activities in the area.

The letter claims that the law firm has strong evidence to support these allegations, including audio recordings and photographic evidence of the illegal movement of the corpse and efforts to conceal the crime.

“We are deeply dismayed by the unprofessional conduct of senior officers involved in covering up such a heinous crime,” the letter reads. “Our clients have consistently reported illegal mining activities at the crime scene, which have been allowed to continue under the watch of these senior officers, who are believed to be key players in the operation.”

The lawyers conclude by urging authorities to ensure justice is served.

In response, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed receipt of the letter and assured that investigations are ongoing.

“I have spoken to the provincial police officer, and the matter is under investigation. I will provide more details as the investigation progresses,” said Commissioner Nyathi.