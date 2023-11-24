Source: Remain loyal to your country, Mnangagwa urges soldiers -Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored State security agents to remain loyal and guard against being misled by unruly elements bent on disrupting the country’s peace.

While addressing graduates at a Joint Operations Command and Staff course graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Staff College on Thursday, Mnangagwa said it was important for the armed forces to always stick to their sworn pledge to safeguard the nation.

This comes amid reports that morale in the security services is at its lowest due to low budgetary support which has led some to engage in criminal activities.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces must equally remain alive to developments across all sectors of the economy as we move towards Vision 2030, and how these will impact our peace and security architecture,” Mnangagwa said.

“I hope the tours undertaken as part of this course gave you all the requisite insights into the major industries driving our economy. As the Defence Forces, you remain critical cogs for a peaceful and enabling environment for sustainable social and economic development.”

He added: “The rewards for your efforts must go beyond the mere receipt of certificates, and positively influence the units and formations you will be deployed to.

“I challenge you to professionally carry out your constitutional duties and to serve your respective countries and our region, wholeheartedly.

“Equally, remain steadfast, patriotic and pan- African in thoughts and deeds. Never be swayed by misguided elements who seek to reverse the gains which the forebears of our nation, the region and continent, fought for.”

He said as members of the Defence Forces, they should remain loyal to the motherland and continue to unflinchingly defend the country’s sovereignty, independence, freedom, unity and peace

Mnangagwa also said discipline within the security services was of paramount importance amid growing cases of trans-national armed conflicts in Africa and inter-nationalisation of ‘intra-State conflicts’ bringing to the fore the need to share lessons with regards peace building, conflict prevention, management and resolution in the sub-region and the continent as a whole.

“The participation of students drawn from countries such as Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia and Nigeria is applauded.

“Such participation will undoubtedly enhance collective regional security and contribute to the silencing of guns on the continent.”

“The emerging intricacies related to the impact of natural resource conflicts on Africa’s peace and security; together with climate change, organised crime, technological developments and natural disasters, among other factors, demand that officers be thoroughly equipped to understand contemporary peace and security challenges, beyond the military domain,” he added.