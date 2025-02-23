Source: Schools directed to completely phase out CALA | The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has urged schools nationwide to fully and promptly embrace the new policy of school-based projects and to completely phase out the use of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs).

The call comes amid reports that some schools were taking too long to transition from the CALAs into the new policy thereby putting a lot of pressure on both learners and parents ahead of the September to November examinations.

In an interview with Sunday News last week, the Ministry’s Communication and Advocacy Director, Mr Taungana Ndoro stressed the importance of timeously informing parents and pupils about the new policy which took effect at the beginning of the year. Mr Ndoro explained that the adopted policy aims to streamline the assessment process and alleviate the burden on both learners and teachers.

“The school-based projects are intended to be more practical, relevant, and aligned with the competencies we want our learners to develop. They provide a holistic approach to assessment, allowing students to apply their knowledge in real-world contexts,” he stated.

He further clarified that the implementation of this transition will occur in phases to facilitate a smooth adjustment.

For the upcoming this year’s examinations, schools will be required to incorporate the new school-based projects as part of their assessment criteria.

However, for the June examinations, CALAs will be utilised for the last time before being completely phased out.

“This is a transitional period designed to allow schools to adapt to the new system. We recognise that change can be challenging, but we are confident that this shift will bring long-term benefits to our education system,” remarked Mr Ndoro.

The introduction of school-based projects is anticipated to promote creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students.

In contrast to CALAs, which were often criticised for being overly bureaucratic and time-consuming, the new projects are designed to be more flexible and integrated into the learning process.

The new school-based projects focus on practical applications, with the number of areas covered by the non-examination process reduced from approximately eight to one for each subject.

Primary school learners will now engage with a maximum of six learning areas, down from a previous minimum of 27, while learners in Form One to Four will have five compulsory learning areas.

At the infant level (ECD A to Grade Two), the number of learning areas has been reduced from 11 to six, with similar reductions applying at the junior level for Grades Three to Seven.

At secondary school level, compulsory core learning areas are being reduced from seven to five, with an inclusive and integrated approach catering for learners with special needs, including the provision of assistive devices.

As the nation prepares for this transition, the Ministry has committed to providing adequate training and resources to ensure that all schools are well-equipped to implement the new policy effectively.

Mr Ndoro urged all stakeholders to embrace the change and collaborate to ensure its success.

“This is a progressive step towards a more practical and learner-centred education system. We call on everyone to support this initiative for the benefit of our children and the future of our nation,” he emphasised.

With the examinations fast approaching starting Grade Sevens in September, schools are now gearing up to integrate the new school-based projects into their curricula, ushering in a new era in Zimbabwe’s education landscape.