Scrutinise councillors' character, qualifications — Eng Mlilo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Engineer George Mlilo has called on political parties and the electorate to scrutinise the character and qualifications of councillors when electing them.

He said it was disheartening to note that many of the country’s current crop of councillors were not concerned about public service but personal aggrandisement, adding that political parties were not subjecting their candidates to integrity, accountability and public service tests.

Eng Mlilo said scrutinising character and qualifications will result in positions being given to individuals who are not suspect and this may help combat the rampant corruption in council chambers and improve service delivery.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday News, the respected former senior Government official and the first black town engineer for Kwekwe, Gweru and Bulawayo, expressed concern over the rising instances of corruption plaguing urban local authorities.

He urged a return to the ethical standards upheld by previous generations of leaders.

“Back in the day, councillors were senior party members who understood the ethics of their parties and were committed to serving the people. Today, we see a different breed of leaders, many of whom are driven by personal gain rather than public service,” Eng Mlilo lamented.

Reflecting on his tenure as Permanent Secretary, Eng Mlilo recounted the numerous instances in which he had to suspend councillors for corruption-related offences.

“It was disheartening to witness individuals entrusted with public office abusing their positions for personal enrichment. This underscores the need for minimum qualifications for councillors. Leadership is not merely about popularity, it requires integrity, competence and a genuine commitment to the people,” he asserted.

Eng Mlilo’s distinguished career began during a pivotal time in Zimbabwe’s history, shortly after independence.

As the first black town engineer for Kwekwe, Gweru and Bulawayo, he and his colleagues faced the challenge of proving to former colonial powers that Zimbabweans were capable of effectively managing their own nation.

“Our primary challenge was to demonstrate our ability to run our cities and towns efficiently. We were driven by a profound sense of duty and pride in our newfound independence,” he recalled.

However, Eng Mlilo expressed grave concern that the achievements made during the early post-independence years are being undermined by a resurgence of corruption and mismanagement in local authorities.

He emphasised that the decline in ethical standards among councillors has directly impacted service delivery, especially in urban areas where residents are struggling with poor infrastructure, water shortages and uncollected garbage.

To address these pressing issues, Eng Mlilo proposed a multi-faceted approach.

“First, we need to thoroughly vet councillors before their election. Their character, track record and dedication to public service must be scrutinised. Second, there should be mandatory training for councillors on governance, ethics and the responsibilities of public office. Finally, we must strengthen oversight mechanisms to hold councillors accountable for their actions,” he said.

As the country navigates the complexities of urbanisation and governance, Eng Mlilo’s perspective serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of ethical leadership and the necessity to protect the legacy of the country’s independence.