Source: Six more radio licenses issued | The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Six more broadcasting licenses have been awarded to community and campus radio stations as Government moves a gear up in liberalising the airwaves in line with President Mnangagwa’s aspiration to engender media plurality.

In a statement yesterday, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) said: “The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to announce that it has licensed three community radio stations. The licenses have been issued to Beitbridge–Shashe Community Radio Association, Chiredzi Rural Communities Initiative Trading as Avusheni FM and Lyeja-Nkayi Development Trust.

“These will cover Beitbridge and Shashe, Chikombedzi, Chiredzi, Rutenga, Mahenye and Malipati, Hwange and Victoria Falls respectively.”

BAZ said it had also issued campus radios station licenses to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Lupane State University (LSU) and Harare Polytechnic College.

All the stations are expected to be operational within 18 months from the date of obtaining a license, failure of which will result in it being automatically revoked.