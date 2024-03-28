Source: Tanzanians up for theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

Majali Arabi Saidi (45) and Shimdavala Mohammed Shomari (37) were remanded in custody to April 3 when they appeared before Magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

TWO Tanzanians who tampered with locking systems to break into cars parked in the capital, have appeared in court facing three counts of theft.

They are being represented by Killian Mandiki.

The State is alleging that the duo, which came into Zimbabwe on March 5, targeted cars parked in the central business district.

According to State prosecutor Thomas Chanakira, the duo broke into Bongani Masuku’s vehicle that was parked along Sam Mujoma Street.

It is said Masuku closed all the windows and locked the doors before leaving.

Upon return, he found his car doors unlocked and his laptop missing.

On March 14, 2024, Tapiwa Chingozho parked his vehicle along George Silundika Avenue.

The complainant locked the vehicle using the remote system before going away.

Upon return, his iPhone 15 alerted him that his iPad which he had left in the vehicle had been stolen after the device disconnected from the iPhone.

On March 23, 2024, the same complainant had his vehicle parked at Food Lovers in Avondale broken into by the duo.

Investigations traced the accused to Umuzi Guest House where they were residing.

Detectives recovered cellphones, laptops and AirPods which are believed to have been stolen from cars parked in the CBD.