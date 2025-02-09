Source: Two more Zimbabweans resurface from SA mine | The Sunday Mail

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

TWO Zimbabwean nationals last week emerged from the abandoned Stilfontein gold mine in South Africa, where they had been holed up for weeks, fearing arrest after South African authorities launched a siege operation last year to clamp down on illegal mining.

The two survivors surfaced from underground shafts carrying the remains of a deceased compatriot, who had succumbed to starvation and dehydration after enduring weeks without adequate food and water.

According to the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa, at least 20 Zimbabwean nationals tragically lost their lives after being trapped in the abandoned gold mine.

The mine had become a haven for “zama zamas” — illegal miners — who were caught underground when the authorities sealed off access points during their operation.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa Mr David Hamadziripi said the Government had initiated the process of identifying families of the deceased.

The authorities are expected to soon commence tracing relatives of the deceased who can confirm the identity of their loved ones or provide materials required for DNA testing where necessary.

“So far, there is nothing new except for two more Zimbabweans who emerged over the weekend and one deceased who they brought out,” said Amb Hamadziripi.

“The process of identifying the families of the deceased is ongoing.”

The disaster has claimed 87 lives of various nationals from across the SADC region.

The Zimbabwean embassy recently dispatched officials from the consulate in Johannesburg to work with South African authorities to identify affected Zimbabwean nationals and gather information to facilitate the identification of the deceased and survivors.

Reports from South Africa indicate that several miners chose to stay underground, fearing arrest as South African authorities launched a siege operation targeting illegal mining last year.

During this operation, close to 500 illegal miners were arrested at the mine, and efforts are underway to verify their nationalities.

Preliminary indications suggest that up to 100 of those arrested are Zimbabwean nationals. Stilfontein mine, once a major gold producer, has been closed for years.

However, it became a haven for “zama zamas”, who continued to extract gold from abandoned shafts.

In August 2024, South African authorities launched a siege operation to flush out the illegal miners, sealing off entrances to the mine and cutting off food and water supplies. The authorities’ tactics, intended to force the miners to the surface, inadvertently trapped hundreds underground.

Many were unable to escape due to fear of arrest and the dangerous conditions within the mine. With limited food and water, the trapped miners faced starvation, dehydration and exposure to hazardous conditions.

After a prolonged standoff, a court-ordered rescue operation began in January 2025. A metal cage and lift system were used to recover survivors and deceased miners from deep within the mine.