Source: Govt rolls out early winter wheat preps | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

THE Government has set a preliminary target of planting 120 000 hectares (ha) of wheat for the 2025 winter season, which is the same hectarage as last year, as it angles for another bumper harvest of the cereal this year.

To support production, the authorities have since mobilised adequate tillage equipment and are working with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to ring-fence power supply for irrigation.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, acting chief director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Mr Leonard Munamati confirmed that preparations were well underway.

“We have started preparations for the 2025 winter cropping programme,” he said.

“While we worked with the 120 000ha target from last season, for 2025, the target will be announced by the Minister (Dr Anxious Masuka) after his considerations from the advice from experts.”

The authorities, he said, are engaging key stakeholders, including farmers, financiers and input suppliers, to ensure a smooth winter cropping programme.He said wheat production this season will be undergirded by a multi-pronged funding approach, drawing support from the private sector, contract farming schemes and Government-backed initiatives.“We are going to have wheat grown under the private sector scheme,” he added.

“The Food Crops Contractors Association is again going to contract farmers.

“We are going to have farmers growing wheat under the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme, currently funded by banks like AFC, CBZ and NMB.”

Mr Munamati said meetings are already being held with key stakeholders to ensure the availability of critical inputs.

“We are engaging various players to ensure we have sufficient seed, fertiliser and water through Zinwa (Zimbabwe National Water Authority). We are also working closely with Zesa to secure a stable power supply for irrigation. “Farmers have been requested to submit their meter numbers and GPS locations for ring-fencing,” he said.

“AFC will provide tractors to farmers who do not have them.

“Additionally, preparations are being made to ensure adequate combine harvesters are available to clear the irrigated maize crop quickly so that we have ample time to plant wheat.”

He underscored the importance of efficient water management, urging farmers to coordinate with Zinwa.

“We are encouraging farmers to make sure that they are in touch with Zinwa and the amount of water available in their dams should actually be in sync with the hectares that they want to do so that we are not going to have any water shortages.”

The winter cropping season will also prioritise increased production of potatoes and barley.“We are also targeting to increase on potato production,” he continued.

“Last year, we had some very good hectares under potato and this time around we are increasing the hectares that should be put under potato.”

The Government is actively encouraging local potato production under its import substitution programme.