United Nations to empower marginalised women, girls 

Addressing members of the media at a UN developmental reporting workshop in Mutare on Tuesday, UN communications group chairperson Sirak Gebrehiwot said: “By 2026, all people in Zimbabwe, especially women and girls and those in the most vulnerable and marginalised communities will benefit from equitable and quality social services and protection.”

Some of the projects include ensuring environmental stability, robust food systems, health and resilient livelihood programmes.

He urged women and girls to take an interest in projects such as environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resource management in order to promote economic transformation, good governance, accountable and inclusive growth and human development and well-being.

Economist Prosper Chitambara told NewsDay that to achieve the UN outcomes by 2026; the country needs to properly implement UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). Government recently said it was struggling to implement and monitor SDGs.

“Remember that SDG1 talks about eradicating or ending poverty in Africa by 2030, but it is difficult for any African country to achieve that right now,” Chitambara said.