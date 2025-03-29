Man brutally assaults mom, commits suicide 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Solomon Bhumu

After severely assaulting his mother with a hammer and leaving her on the brink of death, Kudakwashe Machiwana (25) of Chidawanyika Village under Chief Mutasa, killed himself by drinking pesticide.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said the attack and suicide took place on Wednesday night.

Police reports indicate that the events leading to the tragedy began at around 10pm when a heated argument broke out between Kudakwashe and his mother, Mrs Irene Machiwana (67).

According to police, Mrs Machiwana denied Kudakwashe permission to visit his biological father, who resides in Mutare.

In a fit of rage, Kudakwashe grabbed a hammer and brutally attacked his mother.

He repeatedly struck her on the head leading to her being unconscious, while bleeding severely from her wounds.

Partmore Nyamwanza, a neighbor, rushed to the scene after hearing a loud noise and suspected that something was wrong.

He found Mrs Machiwana lying on the ground, writhing in agony, while Kudakwashe was standing holding the hammer he was using in the attack.

According to Mr Nyamwanza’s statement to the police, Mrs Machiwana lost consciousness and he quickly sought help from Raphael Chidawanyika, another neighbhour.

Upon their arrival at the scene, they saw Kudakwashe lying on the ground with froth coming out of his mouth.

They also found the container of a pesticide that he had drunk beside him.

Both Kudakwashe and Mrs Machiwana were immediately rushed to Tsonzo Clinic for medical attention.

Kudakwashe was pronounced dead upon arrival while his mother was transferred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, where she is receiving specialised care.

Authorities at the provincial referral hospital said she is still in critical condition.

Police investigations revealed that Kudakwashe had a pre-existing history of mental health issues, and it was further discovered that he had taken his own life, believing he had killed his mother in the brutal attack.

“The police encourage members of the public to resolve family disputes and misunderstandings peacefully without causing harm to one another, which might lead to loss of life. It is important to engage in dialogue or find someone to mediate if there are challenges,” said Assistant inspector Chinyoka. – Post Reporter