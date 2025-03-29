ZANU PF confident of victory in Glen View

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire, who was the guest of honour, was optimistic the revolutionary party will grab the seat.

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

THOUSANDS of Zanu PF supporters yesterday thronged Chemhanza Grounds in Glen View South for a campaign rally to garner support for Cde Tsitsi Tawomhera who will represent the party in the April 12 by-election.

President Mnangagwa wants Zanu PF to take over the former opposition seat.

The campaign rally, which was organised by the Zanu PF Youth League, was also attended by senior party members.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire, who was the guest of honour, was optimistic the revolutionary party will grab the seat.

“The opposition led councillors has failed to deliver for the people who voted them into office, especially those in urban areas. In Glen View South, sewage is gushing on people’s door steps, which is a health time bomb to the people.

“Only Zanu PF will end all the challenges for the people,” he said.

“We cannot afford to lose the seat if we have proper structures in the constituency. With the level of development which is being carried across the country by the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, the electorate will vote for Zanu PF. The Government is currently working on rehabilitating roads in the area, capacitating youth with ICT skills, drilling boreholes to ensure access to clean water for residents,” said Cde Machakaire.

He also challenged the party candidate Cde Tawomhera to campaign together with the losing candidates from the party primary saying this would bring unity of purpose among party members.

“Politics is a game of numbers, we need everyone to come on board to support the party, the President and our candidate. The seat is for Zanu PF,” he emphasised.

Cde Machakaire also called for high level discipline among party members saying youth should not insult the party leadership.

“We need to respect the party leadership at all levels. We want discipline within the rank and file of the party. We should shun any from of violence,” he said.

He also challenged the youth to abstain from drug and substance abuse.

“Youths should not abuse their bodies through consumption of toxic and illicit concoctions and drugs,”.

Cde Machakaire highlighted that it was important for young people to value themselves and shun drugs and substances that compromise their health and well-being.

“Some of our young peoples’ health has been deteriorating over time because of noxious drugs.

“Many young people have been failing to discharge their family and community duties due to drugs and substance,” he said.

Harare provincial youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi echoed the importance of unity to win the seat.

“There is need to correct the previous mistakes to ensure the party wins resoundingly in the coming by-election. We expect the electorate to vote wisely; vote for your own child, vote for Cde Tawomhera,” said Cde Mahachi.

Cde Tawomhera pledged to unite the people and work towards the development of the area.

“Let’s support Zanu PF to realise significant community improvements and development.

“We want development in Glen View South” she said.

The party’s provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa was confident that Cde Tawomhera would win the seat.

“With our structures in place, we will win the seat, considering there is no opposition to talk of,” he said

Zanu PF has nominated Cde Tawomhera, a 37-year-old member of the National Youth League executive, as its candidate.

She will face four competitors: Perpetua Mukanda from the NCA party, and independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere, and George Makwangwaidze.

The seat became vacant following the death of Gladymore Hakata from the CCC party which did not nominate a candidate.