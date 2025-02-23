Source: Zimbabwe’s ‘oldest’ Roman Catholic dies | The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BELIEVED to be the oldest living Roman Catholic, Gogo Katharina Nkomo of Malaba Village under Headman Mpamadzi Makawule of Chief Malaba in Matobo (Kezi) District, Matabeleland South Province, died on 6 February at the age of 115.

Gogo Nkomo, who was affectionately known as BakaTigele, was buried in a ceremony presided over by St Joseph’s Parish Priest, Father Innocent Makawule Ndlovu, with villagers coming from far and wide to bid farewell to her.

Gogo Nkomo had become a notable figure in the local community, due to her advanced age, which made her arguably one of the world’s oldest people.

Tomiko Itooka, a Japanese woman who was recognised as the world’s oldest person by Guinness World Records, died in January at the age of 116. She had become the oldest person in the world after Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera passed away in August 2024 at the age of 117.

Catholic baptism records showed that Gogo Nkomo was about 15 years old when she was baptised by Fr Peter Ebner of the Congregation of Mariannhill Missionaries (CMM), on 31 October 1931.

Her national identity documents highlighted that she was born in 1909. At the time of her passing, Gogo Nyaka Katharina had 65 grandchildren, 186 great-grandchildren and 78 great-great-grandchildren.

The story of Gogo Nkomo’s youth was part of lore in Malaba Village, as she was forcibly given in marriage to Mkhaza Malaba of Dihwe to be his fourth wife.

That customary marriage arrangement was reportedly aggressively criticised by Fr Ebner such that Katharina Dlawana ran away from that forced marriage but not before she had given birth to Tigele Malaba and Terezia Malaba (BakaTholiwe) born in 1938.

It is said that at the time, Fr Ebner often remarked that Dlawana (father to Katharina) “nguSathane omkhulu owathatha uKhatharina wamnika indoda elabafazi abathathu.”

Fr Ndlovu said Gogo Nkomo, a devout Catholic until her death, was testament to the enduring power of faith.

“Gogo Nkomo stands as a shining example, especially to our young people, of the enduring power of faith. She lived as a Catholic for most of her life and until her death she maintained her belief. That sort of unwavering faith and dedication to the Lord should be a guide to those of us who remain behind and try to live up to her legacy,” he said.

Fr Ndlovu revealed that Gogo Nkomo attributed her longevity to her tough upbringing, a correct lifestyle that hinges on traditional foods, and divine mercy and grace.