Source: UAE partners Zimbabwe in targeted 1,5m digital skills training | The Sunday News

President Mnangagwa shakes hands with Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire after the official launch of Zimbabwe Digital Skills Training Programme during the National Youth Day celebrations in Bulawayo on Friday

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Friday launched the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Programme which is expected to equip 1,5 million of the country’s youths with critical digital skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

The programme was launched during the National Youth Day celebrations held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo and its implementation will be in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It aims to train 1,5 million young people across the country in critical digital fields such as software engineering, programming and data science.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the UAE for its support, while emphasising the importance of young people embracing digital skills in an increasingly technology-driven world. The event, which drew thousands of young people from across the country also saw the President urging them to harness the transformative power of technology.

“In this digital age, you must be equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the complex global ecosystem. The rapid application of Artificial Intelligence entails that we must adapt to the fast-changing world by capacitating ourselves, sector by sector, with the requisite digital proficiencies and capabilities,” he said. The President urged youths to innovate and leverage their entrepreneurial spirit to create wealth and job opportunities.

“I, therefore, challenge you, our young people, to harness the transformative power of technology, innovate and unleash your enthusiasm as well as entrepreneurship skills towards creating wealth and job opportunities, while contributing to the growth of our economy,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the youth’s ability to drive the nation forward. “As your President, I am confident that you have the capacity to deliver, to be productive and to make our country a shining beacon. The future of our country lies in your hands,” he said.

The programme will focus on three key domains: Programming Fundamentals, Data Science Fundamentals, and Android Developer Fundamentals.

These skills are expected to enhance the employability of young Zimbabweans, foster innovation and contribute to the country’s economic growth. President Mnangagwa also highlighted the programme’s potential to spur entrepreneurship and creativity. “The programme encourages innovation and creativity as well as entrepreneurship through the development of local tech solutions and start-ups. This must enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global market,” he said.

The President commended Zimbabwean youth for their entrepreneurial spirit and called on Government ministries, departments and agencies to develop programmes that support youth-led enterprises.

“I commend our youth for their entrepreneurial culture across various sectors of the economy. Ministries, departments and agencies are directed to develop programmes which ensure that our youth enterprises graduate into large businesses,” he said.

He further urged the private sector, the Youth Empower Bank, and other development partners to collaborate in promoting business linkages and supporting youth-driven initiatives. Speaking at the same occasion, Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire said his ministry is prioritising digital skills training for young people.

“In today’s digital age, digital literacy is crucial for empowering young people to access education, employment, and economic opportunities. The ministry continues to prioritise digital literacy and skills development, ensuring our young people are well-equipped to thrive in the increasingly interconnected world,” he said.

The launch of the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Program comes at a time when the country is seeking to position itself as a competitive player in the global digital economy. By equipping young people with cutting-edge digital skills, the program aims to create a new generation of professionals capable of driving technological innovation and economic growth.

Minister Machakaire noted that with the right skills and opportunities, the youths have the potential to transform the country into a hub of innovation and prosperity.