Source: Zimplats to construct 105MW solar plant at Ngezi | The Herald

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines Pvt Limited (Zimplats) intends to construct a 105MW solar power plant at Ngezi in Mashonaland West and has since applied for a licence from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

In a statement, ZERA said it had received an application from Zimplats to construct, own, operate and maintain the 105MW solar photovoltaic power plant at Ngezi for own consumption.

Zimplats joins a number of corporates that have installed solar power plants at their headquarters.

“Connection of the solar plant to the grid involves the construction of a green field 132Kv Ngezi solar plant substation and construction of approximately 1x5km, 118 MVA single lynx 132kV Monopole line from the proposed Ngezi solar plant 132kV substation to the existing Ngezi mine132/33/11KV substation and installation of substation ancillary equipment for protection, control, communication and metering,” said ZERA.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company intends to construct a modest 648kW solar photovoltaic power plant at its headquarters in Harare.

The company has since applied for a licence from ZERA allowing it to sell the surplus in terms of electricity licensing regulations issued in 2008 allowing private stations to connect to the grid.

Recently, three independent power producers have applied to ZERA for licences to establish solar power plants that will add about 100MW to the national grid.

The three include Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, which seeks to establish a 1MW photovoltaic rooftop power plant at its premises in Harare; Lumigar Solar (Private) Limited that seeks to construct a 65MW plant at Cactus Hill Farm in Chegutu; and Zhenje Solar Park (Private) Limited that intends to construct a 33MW solar power plant at Makokoro in Seke District.

Econet Wireless also commissioned a 466kW solar power plant at its Willowvale industrial complex in the capital, the largest commercial and industrial carport and roof mount installation of its kind to be deployed in the country, signaling easement of the country’s energy challenges.

Zimbabwe could make huge savings on energy import costs, achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on energy and contribute towards Vision 2030.

Econet is now saving between 10 percent and 15 percent of its traditional electricity consumption by adopting the use of the grid-connected solar system with panels installed on roof tops and car parks of its premises.