Zimunya man earns 27 years for stocktheft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A SERIAL cattle rustler who had tormented residents in Zimunya, Manicaland province, was on Saturday jailed for 27 years by Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi.

Clever Saureya was initially facing seven counts of stocktheft, but was charged with only three counts involving over 40 cattle.

He will serve nine years in prison for each count.

Mukwengi told the court that Saureya’s second and third prison terms would run concurrently.

Resultantly, he will serve an effective 18 years in jail.

The court heard that in February this year, Saureya went to Tsorai Plot under Chief Zimunya in Mutare and stole five beasts from Tendai Rakabopa’s kraal.

On the second count, Saureya went to the same plot in the same month and stole Moses Gweshengwe’s four beasts.

The same month, Saureya targeted the same plot again. This time, he stole five beasts from Godknows Kuhudzai.

The court failed to find evidence that he was behind the other stocktheft cases.