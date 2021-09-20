Source: Makonde school girls receive uniforms | The Herald

From right, Mr Tichaona Chipare from Primary and Secondary Education Ministry, Ms Precious Nyamukondiwa Pamuhacha Trust executive director, Makonde district schools inspector, Mr Solomon Katoma and other officials receive the uniforms.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

At least 2 246 vulnerable schoolgirls from Makonde district last Friday received complete uniform sets courtesy of Pamuhacha Trust under its health and child protection programmes.

The uniform set comprised of a pair of dresses, a jersey, a pair of socks and a pair of shoes. Last year, the organisation donated textbooks to children whose vulnerability is a result of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Speaking during the handover of the uniforms to officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Pamuhacha executive director, Ms Precious Nyamukondiwa, said of the 2 246 beneficiaries, 1 809 were secondary school students and 437 primary school learners.

The handover coincided with the launch of the trust’s two Toll Free numbers.

“This is our response to mitigate effects of HIV/AIDS pandemic among Zimbabwe’s vulnerable children,” said Ms Nyamukondiwa. “We issued a proper tender and got a supplier who provided us with quality uniforms.”

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry official, Mr Tichaona Chipare, applauded the organisation for complementing the government in supporting vulnerable children.