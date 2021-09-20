Source: Woman seeks help | The Herald

Netsai Sanyamahwe

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

A 40-year-old woman in Ruwa is appealing for financial assistance of US$15 000 to enable her to fly to Italy or India for medical attention for a heart condition.

Ms Netsai Sanyamahwe was diagnosed with a heart problem nine years ago and has been getting treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

She said she was referred to Italy or India by health professionals at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“The operation is supposed to be conducted as soon as possible, I am a housemaid , I earn little money so I am appealing for financial support to get operated on so that I live a normal life and look after my children”, she said.

She said her heart does not pump the blood well because of the blood vessels which are partially blocked.

The lady is weak, very thin and incapable of walking even a short distance. She also said she is facing difficulties in laughing and talking as well as breathing.

Ms Sanyamahwe was also getting help from Zimheart, an organisation that assists people suffering from heart problems in the country.

The Director of Zimheart Farai Chirikure said they were helping the lady with the money to purchase tablets but they cannot afford to raise the needed money for treatment.

“We were helping her all along but we can not afford to raise the money needed for treatment so we are appealing for well wishers to intervene and save her life.

She has three children who are living with her mother in Nyanga.

Her first child is disabled, she is doing form four. She has one hand and the other one was amputated after she was involved in an accident.

Those willing to help can contact her on 0714183754 or 0783749771.