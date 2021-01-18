In the past two months, Masvingo Residents Forum noted that Masvingo city, Chiredzi, Gutu, Zaka and Mwenezi local councils have recorded severe cases of water challenges, power cuts, dilapidated road networks and rapidly deteriorating health facilities in the midst of the pandemic.

Source: Masvingo Residents Forum service delivery weekly report – The Zimbabwean

There has been a marked decline in Zimbabwe’s political and economic situation in the past years worsening by Covid-19 which have raised concerns around lack of political tolerance, transparency and democratic governance and social accountability. In Masvingo urban Victoria residents have gone for more than two months without water. The city of Masvingo is no longer considering Victoria ranch residents on its provisional water supply schedule.

The local authorities in Masvingo province during the lockdown are failing to frequently communicate clearly to the citizens on how to access information from the local authority creating information deficiency amongst local government stakeholders which include citizens. The local authorities are failing to have a strong communication strategy even before the pandemic, the situation is now worse. Very few local authorities like Masvingo city council is trying to use social media in interacting with the residents. Recently the city of Masvingo has unveiled an online bill enquiry function on its website. Ratepayers can log on to www.masvingocity.org.zw. More so the recalling of councilors and Members of Parliament is negatively affecting service delivery and development in the province. In Masvingo urban three councilors have been recalled in December 2020 and in the midst of the lockdown residents are failing to get feedback, consultation and information. In the province there are 5 vacant wards, three in Masvingo Urban, Bikita and Chiredzi and two constituencies Mwenezi East and Chivi South. The by-elections failed to be conducted due to Covid-19 restrictions.